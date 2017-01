Donald Trump's picks to lead two major national-security agencies are contradicting positions taken by the President-Elect. In testimony before a Senate committee today, CIA chief-designate Mike Pompeo said he would not use "enhanced interrogation," even if Trump told him to. At another hearing, Trump's choice for Defense Secretary, General James Mattis, said Russia's Vladimir Putin is trying to break up the NATO alliance. When his nominees differ with him in such important ways, what are we learning about Trump's national security policy — and who will shape it?

Guests:

Max Boot, Council on Foreign Relations (@MaxBoot)

Rebeccah Heinrichs, Hudson Institute (@RLHeinrichs)

Suzanne Maloney, Brookings Institution (@MaloneySuzanne)

Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute (@NormOrnstein)

More:

