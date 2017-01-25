Trump on shaky grounds with the intel community

Despite lacking any evidence, President Trump today called for a "major investigation" into his claim that three to five million undocumented immigrants gave Hillary Clinton her majority of the popular vote. Meantime, he's expected to sign orders today related to immigration — including The Wall.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer today told reporters, "At this time, his goal was to move forward with this as quickly as possible with the funds that the department currently has, and then to work with Congress on an appropriations schedule." Paul Singer, Washington correspondent for USA Today, picks up the story.

Guests:

Paul Singer, USA Today (@singernews)

More:

Secure Fence Act of 2006

