Trump on shaky grounds with the intel community

President Trump has apologized for comparing intelligence agents to "Nazis" — or has he? Will ongoing controversy undermine informed policy-making by the Chief Executive?

Jan 25, 2017

Trump signing orders on border wall and immigration 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Despite lacking any evidence, President Trump today called for a "major investigation" into his claim that three to five million undocumented immigrants gave Hillary Clinton her majority of the popular vote. Meantime, he's expected to sign orders today related to immigration — including The Wall.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer today told reporters, "At this time, his goal was to move forward with this as quickly as possible with the funds that the department currently has, and then to work with Congress on an appropriations schedule." Paul Singer, Washington correspondent for USA Today, picks up the story.

Guests:
Paul Singer, USA Today (@singernews)

More:
Secure Fence Act of 2006

Chaos and confusion as a new administration gets under way 33 MIN, 29 SEC

After less than a week in office, President Trump has been shaking up governmental institutions — as promised during his campaign. But his labeling intelligence agencies "Nazis" surprised even supporters — and Saturday's apologetic visit to the CIA seems to have backfired.

Meantime, the CIA and others are investigating relations between the President's close advisors and Russia. We ask what they're looking for, and hear about the potential consequences of a chief executive at loggerheads with his sources of information on national security.

Guests:
Nada Bakos, Foreign Policy Research Institute (@nadabakos)
Devlin Barrett, Wall Street Journal (@DevlinBarrett)
Susan Hennessey, Brookings Institution / Lawfare (@Susan_Hennessey)
Daniel Benjamin, Dartmouth College (@dartmouthdickey)

More:
Senate Intelligence Committee on assessing Russian activities, intentions in recent US elections
Barrett on the US eyeing Flynn's links to Russia
Hennessey on investigations into Trump's associates' ties to Russia
Benjamin on how Trump’s attacks on the intelligence community will come back to haunt him

Is the administration muzzling federal agency employees? 9 MIN, 37 SEC

Government workers at the EPA and other departments are telling reporters they've been muzzled by orders not to talk to the public — or even to staff members in Congress. At a press briefing today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters, "They haven't been directed by us to do anything. I think from what I understand, is that they've been told within their own agencies to adhere to their own policies. But that directive did not come from here."


Photo by mccready

Kate Sheppard, senior reporter and enterprise editor at the Huffington Post, has more on the mysterious communication freeze.

 

Guests:
Kate Sheppard, Huffington Post (@kate_sheppard)

