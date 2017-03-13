Photo: Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Press Office) and Donald Trump (Michael Vadon)
Trump, Russia and rabbit holes
Conservatives are now joining liberal critics of President Trump by demanding to know about his administration’s ties to Russia. We hear about Washington latest political flap and possible unintended consequence.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Dutch voters go to the polls on Wednesday, and one candidate for Prime Minister is Geert Wilders, a populist with controversial views on Islam and immigration. His encouragement of anti-Muslim sentiment in the Netherlands brought an angry response this weekend from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister of Turkey, who called the Dutch fascists. Peter Thal Larsen, global economics editor with Reuters Breakingviews, reports on how anti-immigrant sentiment whipped up by Wilders might well impact the Dutch election.
Guests:
Peter Thal Larsen, Reuters Breakingviews (@peter_tl)
Just after the President accused Barack Obama of "wiretapping" Trump Tower, WikiLeaks dumped a massive database revealing CIA hacking. Coincidence? Now, conservatives are joining liberals in demanding to know if Trump and his associates have been lying about collusion with Russia. But others insist such conspiracy theories lead down "a rabbit hole," and distract attention from healthcare, the environment and the justice system. One week from the start of congressional hearings we get the latest on the political firestorm.
Guests:
Max Boot, Council on Foreign Relations (@MaxBoot)
Ted Lieu, US Congress (@tedlieu)
Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)
Byron York, Washington Examiner / Fox News (@ByronYork)
More:
Boot on the latest WikiLeaks dump raising more questions than answers
Gessen on the Russia conspiracy trap
York on the information vacuum inside the Trump Russia controversy
Last Friday, a federal court issued a bombshell decision in Texas: three Congressional districts were intentionally drawn to discriminate against black and Latinos and to gain voting advantages for Republicans. Ari Berman, a reporter for The Nation and the author of Give us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, dissects the decision and its implications for future elections -- including the 2020 presidential election.
Guests:
Ari Berman, Nation magazine (@AriBerman)
