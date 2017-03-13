Trump, Russia and rabbit holes

Just after the President accused Barack Obama of "wiretapping" Trump Tower, WikiLeaks dumped a massive database revealing CIA hacking. Coincidence? Now, conservatives are joining liberals in demanding to know if Trump and his associates have been lying about collusion with Russia. But others insist such conspiracy theories lead down "a rabbit hole," and distract attention from healthcare, the environment and the justice system. One week from the start of congressional hearings we get the latest on the political firestorm.

Guests:

Max Boot, Council on Foreign Relations (@MaxBoot)

Ted Lieu, US Congress (@tedlieu)

Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)

Byron York, Washington Examiner / Fox News (@ByronYork)

More:

Boot on the latest WikiLeaks dump raising more questions than answers

Gessen on the Russia conspiracy trap

York on the information vacuum inside the Trump Russia controversy

