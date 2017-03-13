ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

Trump, Russia and rabbit holes

Conservatives are now joining liberal critics of President Trump by demanding to know about his administration’s ties to Russia. We hear about Washington latest political flap and possible unintended consequence. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 13, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Press Office) and Donald Trump (Michael Vadon)

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Luke Vander Ploeg

Dutch elections: In some ways, Geert Wilders has already won 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Dutch voters go to the polls on Wednesday, and one candidate for Prime Minister is Geert Wilders, a populist with controversial views on Islam and immigration. His encouragement of anti-Muslim sentiment in the Netherlands brought an angry response this weekend from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister of Turkey, who called the Dutch fascists. Peter Thal Larsen, global economics editor with Reuters Breakingviews, reports on how anti-immigrant sentiment whipped up by Wilders might well impact the Dutch election.

Guests:
Peter Thal Larsen, Reuters Breakingviews (@peter_tl)

Trump and Russia: A real scandal or a diversion? 35 MIN, 8 SEC

Just after the President accused Barack Obama of "wiretapping" Trump Tower, WikiLeaks dumped a massive database revealing CIA hacking. Coincidence? Now, conservatives are joining liberals in demanding to know if Trump and his associates have been lying about collusion with Russia. But others insist such conspiracy theories lead down "a rabbit hole," and distract attention from healthcare, the environment and the justice system. One week from the start of congressional hearings we get the latest on the political firestorm.

Guests:
Max Boot, Council on Foreign Relations (@MaxBoot)
Ted Lieu, US Congress (@tedlieu)
Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)
Byron York, Washington Examiner / Fox News (@ByronYork)

More:
Boot on the latest WikiLeaks dump raising more questions than answers
Gessen on the Russia conspiracy trap
York on the information vacuum inside the Trump Russia controversy

Federal court rules Texas redistricting discriminatory 8 MIN, 36 SEC

Last Friday, a federal court issued a bombshell decision in Texas: three Congressional districts were intentionally drawn to discriminate against black and Latinos and to gain voting advantages for Republicans. Ari Berman, a reporter for The Nation and the author of Give us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, dissects the decision and its implications for future elections -- including the 2020 presidential election.

Guests:
Ari Berman, Nation magazine (@AriBerman)

Give Us the Ballot

Ari Berman

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE