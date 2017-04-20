Trump's ethical conflicts pile up as transparency diminishes



Officials in Arkansas are hoping to execute eight death-row inmates by the end of this month, before a drug used for lethal injections is set to expire. At a Town Hall earlier this week, when asked about what he was going to stop the executions, Republican US Senator Tom Cotton scolded, "I think it's very unfortunate that liberal lawyers and washed up celebrities and even politically correct pharmaceutical companies are trying to interfere with the State of Arkansas." Jacob Kauffman, who reports for KUAR, an NPR affiliate in Little Rock, has more on the politics and the debate over the scheduled executions.

Guests:

Jacob Kauffman, KUAR Public Radio (@kuarkauffman)

More:

Kaufmann on Arkansas barring media from using pen, paper to document executions

