Trump's ethical conflicts pile up as transparency diminishes

Research by the Obama Administration showed that a pesticide made by Dow Chemical was linked to brain damage, but the EPA's new director, Scott Pruitt, has refused to ban it. Now Dow wants to delay restrictions on use of the same substance planned by the Obama Administration, which also found that chlorpyrifos is harmful to 1800 endangered species. Michael Biesecker, who covers the environment and energy for the Associated Press, says Dow wants to kill the rick study and begin anew, which would delay implementation of regulations by several years.
Guests:
Michael Biesecker, Associated Press (@mbieseck)