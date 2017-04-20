ON AIR
Trump's ethical conflicts pile up as transparency diminishes

President Trump's refusal to reveal his income tax returns is just one example of a lack of transparency that could be hiding conflicts of interest. Other conflicts are already obvious from his appointments. And he's being sued for using his job to increase his profits.

Apr 20, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Dow asks EPA to stop effort to protect endangered species 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Research by the Obama Administration showed that a pesticide made by Dow Chemical was linked to brain damage, but the EPA's new director, Scott Pruitt, has refused to ban it. Now Dow wants to delay restrictions on use of the same substance planned by the Obama Administration, which also found that chlorpyrifos is harmful to 1800 endangered species. Michael Biesecker, who covers the environment and energy for the Associated Press, says Dow wants to kill the rick study and begin anew, which would delay implementation of regulations by several years.

Guests:
Michael Biesecker, Associated Press (@mbieseck)

Will Washington become a kleptocracy? 34 MIN, 45 SEC

Donald Trump promised to "drain the swamp" in Washington, but critics say he's creating a new swamp of potential conflicts of interest. The White House has opened a revolving door by appointing lobbyists and corporate leaders to regulate the businesses they formerly worked for. Public money's being spent at Trump properties, and family members have the chance to enrich themselves by making government policy. Ethics officials and reporters say the flood of possible violations is so great that a single scandal looks like it's just part of business as usual.

Guests:
Justin Elliott, ProPublica (@justinelliott)
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute (@NormOrnstein)
Laurence Tribe, Harvard University (@tribelaw)
David Rivkin, BakerHostetler (@DavidRivkin)

More:
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) v. Trump
Elliott on Trump, lobbyists, political conflicts and lack of transparency
Rivkin on why Trump doesn't need a blind trust

One Nation After Trump

Norm Ornstein, E.J. Dionne & Thomas Mann

The back-and-forth of Arkansas' executions 9 MIN, 4 SEC


Officials in Arkansas are hoping to execute eight death-row inmates by the end of this month, before a drug used for lethal injections is set to expire. At a Town Hall earlier this week, when asked about what he was going to stop the executions, Republican US Senator Tom Cotton  scolded, "I think it's very unfortunate that liberal lawyers and washed up celebrities and even politically correct pharmaceutical companies are trying to interfere with the State of Arkansas." Jacob Kauffman, who reports for KUAR, an NPR affiliate in Little Rock, has more on the politics and the debate over the scheduled executions.

Guests:
Jacob Kauffman, KUAR Public Radio (@kuarkauffman)

More:
Kaufmann on Arkansas barring media from using pen, paper to document executions

