Trump's icy relationship with US intelligence

In 1986, Jeff Sessions was US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. When Ronald Reagan nominated him for a federal judgeship, the US Senate said "no," largely because of his record on racial discrimination and civil rights.



Now Sessions is a long-time veteran of the Senate, and Donald Trump has nominated him to be Attorney General. One of those testifying before the Judiciary Committee will be David Cole, Georgetown Law School Professor and National Legal Director for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Guests:

David D. Cole, Georgetown University / American Civil Liberties Union (@DavidColeGtown)