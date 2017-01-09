Photo: CIA Director John Brennan is one of the intelligence chiefs who briefed President-elect Donald Trump.
Producers:
Sasa Woodruff
Katie Cooper
Christine Detz
Trump's icy relationship with US intelligence
Donald Trump has tweeted that only "fools" and "stupid people" don't want closer relations between the US and Russia -- despite intelligence findings. When he gets to the White House, will he make peace with the CIA, the FBI and America's massive network of spies and covert activities?
At Trump Tower this morning, the President-elect told reporters that this week's accelerated Senate confirmation process will be no problem for any of his cabinet appointees. "They're going great. Confirmations are going great. I think they'll all pass. I think every nomination will be, they're all at the highest level." But Siobhan Hughes, who covers Capitol Hill for the Wall Street Journal, reports that missing ethics forms could slow down the process.
Guests:
Siobhan Hughes, Wall Street Journal (@siobhanehughes)
The last time Donald Trump had a full-fledged news conference, he urged Russia to find and reveal more of Hillary Clinton's emails. That was in July. Now he's in an unprecedented public battle with all 17 US intelligence agencies, accusing them of "a political witch hunt." He denies Vladimir Putin helped him defeat Clinton -- alarming Republicans as well as Democrats about future Russian relations. How serious is Putin's meddling in US politics? Will Trump's own financial ties to America's powerful antagonist be a risk to national security?
Guests:
Tim Weiner, journalist and author (@TimWeinerAuthor)
Paul Pillar, Georgetown University / Brookings Institution (@GeorgetownCSS)
John Schindler, New York Observer (@20committee)
Carrie Cordero, Georgetown University Law School (@carriecordero)
More:
Pillar on Trump, the anti-intelligence president
Schindler on Trump's soft spot for Russia as his possible undoing
Tim Weiner
In 1986, Jeff Sessions was US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. When Ronald Reagan nominated him for a federal judgeship, the US Senate said "no," largely because of his record on racial discrimination and civil rights.
Photo by Gage Skidmore
Now Sessions is a long-time veteran of the Senate, and Donald Trump has nominated him to be Attorney General. One of those testifying before the Judiciary Committee will be David Cole, Georgetown Law School Professor and National Legal Director for the American Civil Liberties Union.
Guests:
David D. Cole, Georgetown University / American Civil Liberties Union (@DavidColeGtown)