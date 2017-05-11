

Photo by Ella

Police have shot and killed 23 unarmed people already this year. If that rate continues, the death toll will be higher than last year's total of 48. In both years, about a third of those shot have been black. In the past, the loose coalition called Black Lives Matter has staged street protests after such incidents — but in the era of Donald Trump, its tactics are changing.

Guests:

Peniel Joseph, University of Texas at Austin (@PenielJoseph)

Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter (@OsopePatrisse)

Serena Sebring, Southerners on New Ground (@serenasebring)

Jeremiah Ellison, artist organizer (@jeremiah4north)

More:

Washington Post on Black Lives Matter trying a new tactic in the age of Trump

Joseph on why Black Lives Matter still matters

Beyond the Moment

