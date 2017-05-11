Trump's Russia ties intensify with Comey firing
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe contradicted the Trump White House today, insisting the Bureau had not lost faith in former Director James Comey. He promised to notify the committee of any interference into investigation of the Trump campaign's contacts with Vladimir Putin's Russia. What do we know about those contacts… and how they relate to Trump's business interests and those of his family?
Guests:
Glenn Thrush, New York Times (@GlennThrush)
Evan McMullin, Stand Up Republic (@Evan_McMullin)
David Cay Johnston, Daily Beast / Investipedia / Syracuse University (@DavidCayJ)
More:
Trump interview about Comey, Russia with Lester Holt
Thrush on how festering anger at Comey ended in his firing
David Cay Johnston
Police have shot and killed 23 unarmed people already this year. If that rate continues, the death toll will be higher than last year's total of 48. In both years, about a third of those shot have been black. In the past, the loose coalition called Black Lives Matter has staged street protests after such incidents — but in the era of Donald Trump, its tactics are changing.
Guests:
Peniel Joseph, University of Texas at Austin (@PenielJoseph)
Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter (@OsopePatrisse)
Serena Sebring, Southerners on New Ground (@serenasebring)
Jeremiah Ellison, artist organizer (@jeremiah4north)
More:
Washington Post on Black Lives Matter trying a new tactic in the age of Trump
Joseph on why Black Lives Matter still matters
