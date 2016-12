As we go to air, a manhunt is underway across Europe for the suspect in Monday’s truck attack on the Berlin Christmas market. German prosecutors have issued a warrant for Anis Amri, a 24 year old Tunisian man who was denied asylum in Germany and considered a security risk.

German news agencies are reporting that Amri has ties to an Iraqi recruiter for the Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attack. Reporter Anton Troianovski, who is in Berlin for the Wall Street Journal, says the Amri was slated to be deported but that police didn't have enough evidence to arrest him.

Guests:

Anton Troianovski, Wall Street Journal (@AntonWSJ)