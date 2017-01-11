Photo: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, January 11, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
Producers:
Evan George
Sasa Woodruff
Andrea Brody
Welcome to Donald Trump's Washington
Donald Trump held his first news conference in six months—staged at Trump Tower in New York -- while his cabinet nominees were being scrutinized by Senate Committees in Washington. We look at today's political drama from Trump Tower to the vetting of nominees for Secretary of State and Attorney General.
Today, Donald Trump held his first news conference in six months — staged at Trump Tower in New York -- while his cabinet nominees were being scrutinized by Senate Committees in Washington. For the first time, the President-elect said he believes the Russians hacked Hillary Clinton's campaign and called about potential relations with Vladimir Putin "an asset, not a liability."
Trump thanked some news outlets for not publishing an unsubstantiated dossier published in full by BuzzFeed, but refused to take a follow up question from CNN's Jim Acosta. Michael Calderone is senior media reporter for the Huffington Post.
Guests:
Michael Calderone, Huffington Post / New York University (@mlcalderone)
At Trump Tower today, the President-elect stood beside stacks of files that he said represented his billions of assets all over the world. He insisted he's doing much more than the Constitution requires to avoid any conflicts of interest. He said he's not selling off billions in assets, and claimed that turning management over to his two sons is more than required by the Constitution. We look at today's political drama from Trump Tower to the vetting nominees Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State and Jess Sessions for Attorney General.
Guests:
Kathleen Clark, Washington University (@clarkkathleen)
John Podhoretz, Commentary magazine (@jpodhoretz)
Elana Schor, Politico (@eschor)
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)
President Obama addressed an adoring crowd last night in Chicago, where he began his public career as a community organizer. He touted his accomplishments after eight years in the White House. He also spoke to the likely disappointment of his supporters in his elected successor.
But Michael Grunwald, senior writer for Politico magazine and author of The New New Deal: The Hidden Story of Change in the Obama Era, says Obama might have been well served by taking one page from Donald Trump's playbook.
Guests:
Michael Grunwald, Politico magazine (@MikeGrunwald)
Michael Grunwald