Welcome to Donald Trump's Washington

Today, Donald Trump held his first news conference in six months — staged at Trump Tower in New York -- while his cabinet nominees were being scrutinized by Senate Committees in Washington. For the first time, the President-elect said he believes the Russians hacked Hillary Clinton's campaign and called about potential relations with Vladimir Putin "an asset, not a liability."

Trump thanked some news outlets for not publishing an unsubstantiated dossier published in full by BuzzFeed, but refused to take a follow up question from CNN's Jim Acosta. Michael Calderone is senior media reporter for the Huffington Post.

Michael Calderone, Huffington Post / New York University (@mlcalderone)

