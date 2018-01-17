ON AIR
What Being American Meant to Martin Luther King

This was the week the nation observed the birthday and celebrated the achievements of Martin Luther King.  But, despite what he accomplished, King himself felt unfulfilled up to the time he was murdered.  His goals had not been yet been met.  That’s what Warren was told by David Garrow, King’s Pulitzer Prize winning biographer. Garrow’s anecdotes and insights include what was likely King’s greatest disappointment.  It makes for fascinating listening.

Jan 18, 2018

On the week that began with a holiday named for Martin Luther King, a reality check.  King has been honored by a nation that’s--mostly--grateful.  King was partly responsible for the end of legal segregation and the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960’s.  But they led to his assassination, and King himself knew all too well that his work had not been completed.  That’s according to  David Garrow, author of a Pulitzer-Prize winning biography, “Bearing the Cross: Martin Luther King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.”  He sat down with Warren as part of  “What it Means to Be American,” a project of Zócalo Public Square and the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History." Garrow says King’s most famous speech, in 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial, was not upbeat as it’s often portrayed, and he explains why.  He describes King’s continuing outrage over to the War in Vietnam and his disappointment that the spirit of nonviolence had vanished on both the Left and the Right. But he also describes King’s more than just complicated personal life, his sacrifices and his sense of humor.

Bearing the Cross

David Garrow

Guests:
David Garrow, Historian / Author

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

