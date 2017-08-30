As Tropical Storm Harvey moves on to Louisiana, the toll in Texas so far is 19 dead and 8500 rescued, with disasters declared in 33 Texas counties. Two weeks ago, few people had even heard of Hurricane Harvey. Now tens of thousands in Houston have lost all they had. Disasters happen in a flash. President Trump has promised recovery fast -- but historically, it's agonizingly slow, after the TV cameras and crowds of reporters have moved on. Just 12 years ago, Katrina struck Louisiana, raising questions Houstonians are asking today: where do they stay? Can they work? Can their kids go to school? We hear who's hurt most when disaster strikes — and the need to plan for the future — while some urban areas learn about "living with water."

Guests:

Tracy Jan, Washington Post (@TracyJan)

Samuel Brody, Texas A&M University (@TAMU)

Elizabeth Ferris, Georgetown University (@Beth_Ferris)

Nolan Hicks, American-Statesman (@ndhapple)

St. John Barned-Smith, Houston Chronicle (@stjbs)

David Waggoner, Waggonner & Ball Architects (@wbarchitects)

More:

Jan on people displaced by Katrina, now Harvey

Ferris on when protecting people from natural disasters means relocating them

Waggonner on New Orleans' need to come to terms with the fact it's a delta city

