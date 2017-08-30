Photo: An aerial view shows significant damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, August 28, 2017. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm McClendon)
What happens after the storm abates?
Tens of thousands in Houston are living through a disaster all too much like New Orleans went through when it was struck by Katrina just 12 years ago. We talk about the struggle for recovery from one disaster while making plans for the next one.
FROM THIS EPISODE
As Tropical Storm Harvey moves on to Louisiana, the toll in Texas so far is 19 dead and 8500 rescued, with disasters declared in 33 Texas counties. Two weeks ago, few people had even heard of Hurricane Harvey. Now tens of thousands in Houston have lost all they had. Disasters happen in a flash. President Trump has promised recovery fast -- but historically, it's agonizingly slow, after the TV cameras and crowds of reporters have moved on. Just 12 years ago, Katrina struck Louisiana, raising questions Houstonians are asking today: where do they stay? Can they work? Can their kids go to school? We hear who's hurt most when disaster strikes — and the need to plan for the future — while some urban areas learn about "living with water."
Guests:
Tracy Jan, Washington Post (@TracyJan)
Samuel Brody, Texas A&M University (@TAMU)
Elizabeth Ferris, Georgetown University (@Beth_Ferris)
Nolan Hicks, American-Statesman (@ndhapple)
St. John Barned-Smith, Houston Chronicle (@stjbs)
David Waggoner, Waggonner & Ball Architects (@wbarchitects)
More:
Jan on people displaced by Katrina, now Harvey
Ferris on when protecting people from natural disasters means relocating them
Waggonner on New Orleans' need to come to terms with the fact it's a delta city
Barack Obama created the program for "Dreamers" — 800,000 people brought to this country illegally before the age of 16. His Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects them from deportation if they attend school, join the military and have not committed a serious crime. They even have work permits. President Trump has until next Tuesday to end the program… and, if he doesn't, federal courts may do it for him, as we hear from Alan Gomez, who reports on immigration for USA Today.
Guests:
Alan Gomez, USA Today (@alangomez)
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Hurricane Harvey: How to help Tropical Storm Harvey has caused devastating floods, turning streets into rivers and threatening lives across southeast Texas. And 15 to 25 more inches of rain has been predicted for the… Read More
Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX? Just north of LAX on Westchester Parkway, remnants of old streets have been overgrown with weeds. Streetlight posts without their lamps line the street – they look like relics of… Read More