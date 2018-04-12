Roughly six months ago Swedish author and journalist Bruno Kaufmann set off on a democracy tour. He’s visited more than 20 countries on four continents; his mission was to assess the global state of democracy.
Protest in Brussels agains the TTIP and CETA free trade agreements. Photo credit: Motty.
What’s the global state of democracy?
Bruno Kaufmann, Initiative and Referendum Institute Europe, @kaufmannbruno
Warren Olney
Andrea Brody
