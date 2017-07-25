Will a Democrat economic reboot translate into regaining power?
Since Donald Trump's upset of Hillary Clinton last year, Democrats have lost four special elections in different parts of the country. Now they're trying to persuade voters they're more than the Party against President Trump. We hear their opening offers.
President Trump got something he wanted today… the chance of repealing Obamacare is still alive in the Senate. There was a tie vote on whether to begin debate -- broken by Vice President Mike Pence. It’s not yet clear what’s in the bill, but the President was gratified. Despite a recent diagnosis of brain cancer, Republican John McCain travelled to Washington from Arizona to vote for debate — even though he opposes the current options – and decried what he sees as a decline in Senate procedures. Jeffery Young, who covers health care for Huffington Post, says that with multiple bills on the table, Senators don’t really know what they were voting for.
Bill Clinton's winning campaigns for the White House operated on the basic premise that, "It's the economy, stupid." But last year, it was Donald Trump who appealed to working-class and rural voters — those the Democrats now call "left out and left behind" by economic changes. Their new slogan, "A Better Deal," starts with increased wages, lower drug prices and the end of corporate mergers. Polls show Democrats are the party against President Trump, but to win elections they have to favor something, too. We hear what they want it to be.
Last night in Glen Jean, West Virginia, President Trump addressed this year’s National Boy Scout Jamboree. After establishing his bona fides, the president trampled on the tradition of the event by bringing up politics. "Do you remember that incredible night with the maps and the Republicans are red and the Democrats are blue, and that map was so red it was unbelievable and they didn’t know what to say."
Ted Genoway is a third generation Eagle Scout, whose son hopes for his Eagle next year. He offers his thoughts on the president's speech.
America's top law enforcement officer is in danger of losing his job. After two days of caustic presidential tweets about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders was asked about his standing at today's White House briefing. She acknowledged the president's disappointment in Sessions, but told reporters, "I think that's a decision that, if the president wants to make, he certainly will. That frustration certainly hasn't gone away and, you know, I don't think it will." Matt Zapotosky, who covers the Justice Department for the Washington Post's National Security Team, says the president's anger – not just with Sessions, but with the Justice Department as a whole -- has been simmering for months.
