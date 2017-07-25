Will a Democrat economic reboot translate into regaining power?

President Trump got something he wanted today… the chance of repealing Obamacare is still alive in the Senate. There was a tie vote on whether to begin debate -- broken by Vice President Mike Pence. It’s not yet clear what’s in the bill, but the President was gratified. Despite a recent diagnosis of brain cancer, Republican John McCain travelled to Washington from Arizona to vote for debate — even though he opposes the current options – and decried what he sees as a decline in Senate procedures. Jeffery Young, who covers health care for Huffington Post, says that with multiple bills on the table, Senators don’t really know what they were voting for.

Guests:

Jeffrey Young, Huffington Post (@JeffYoung)