With changing technology, is 'Made in America' the right agenda?

The White House has declared this 'Made in America' week, showcasing products made entirely in the country. But when we say something is 'made in America' the next question is where in America? Guest host León Krauze takes a tour of American capitalism in the digital era.

Jul 19, 2017

Trump leans hard on Senate Republicans 6 MIN, 32 SEC

Republican senators went to the White House today for a lunch meeting with President Trump. On the menu was a strategy discussion about health care legislation. It came a day after their sudden, unexpected failure to pass a health care bill to replace Obamacare and even their attempt to just repeal the law.  Dylan Scott, who covers health care for Vox, says Trump's inconsistency hasn't made things any easier for senators who are trying to bridge a wide partisan gap.

Guests:
Dylan Scott, Vox (@dylanlscott)

It's 'Made in America' week: What does that even mean today? 33 MIN, 31 SEC

This week, surrounded by American goods, President Trump kicked off his 'Made in America' week. It's part of his nationalist agenda to bring manufacturing jobs back from overseas. 

But what does ‘made in America' mean today? How difficult is it to buy products made entirely in the USA? Where are products actually made in the country? We look at how big companies are moving from small towns to big cities in the digital era.

Guests:
Mark Muro, Brookings Institution (@MarcMuro1)
Jonathan O'Connell, Washington Post (@OConnellPostbiz)
Louise Mozingo, University of California, Berkeley (@louise_mozingo)
Bradley Tusk, Tusk Holdings / Inc.com (@BradleyTusk)

More:
Muro on manufacturing jobs: Trump's promise and realities of advanced manufacturing
Muro on auto slowdown flashing caution lights for manufacturing employment
O'Connell on impact on suburbs as companies relocate to big cities
Mozingo on how pastoral capitalism has reshaped the metropolitan landscape
Tusk on how the suburbs are changing, why they may never be the same

Pastoral Capitalism

Louise A. Mozingo

Australians demand answers on Minneapolis police shooting 9 MIN, 12 SEC

A police shooting in Minnesota has shocked the local community -- and the whole country of Australia. 

Australian newspapers are calling the police shooting of one if its citizens in the United States “an American nightmare”. Over the weekend, police in Minneapolis, Minnesota shot and killed an Australian yoga instructor. Justine Damond had just called 911 to report a rape. The details of the shooting are murky at best, while outrage has been growing in Minnesota. Australians are rightly outraged. Jared Goyette is a journalist in Minneapolis who is covering the shooting for the Guardian.

Guests:
Jared Goyette, Guardian (@JaredGoyette)

