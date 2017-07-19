With changing technology, is 'Made in America' the right agenda?

Republican senators went to the White House today for a lunch meeting with President Trump. On the menu was a strategy discussion about health care legislation. It came a day after their sudden, unexpected failure to pass a health care bill to replace Obamacare and even their attempt to just repeal the law. Dylan Scott, who covers health care for Vox, says Trump's inconsistency hasn't made things any easier for senators who are trying to bridge a wide partisan gap.
Guests:
Dylan Scott, Vox (@dylanlscott)