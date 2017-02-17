All photos from UnFictional's live show at the Riot LA comedy festival (Jennie Kim)
Producers:
Bob Carlson
Bait and Switch
It can be a masterful feat of salesmanship, or it can be a total mistake – an unhappy case of mistaken identification. This week on the show, Bait and Switch. Three stories from our live show at Riot LA.
All photos from UnFictional's live show at the Riot LA comedy festival (Jennie Kim)
Producers:
Bob Carlson
If you were living in southern California in the 1970s, you know him. You have his theme song burned into your memory.
First, the story of a surprise party. A party that turned out to be far more surprising than it was supposed to be.
Josh Johnson is a writer and comic living in New York. He has been on Hart of the City with Kevin Hart, he's a former writer for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and he was named one of Comedy Central's comics to watch in 2015.
There's a moment of desperation in almost every break-up where you wonder – does she still love me? Could I ever get her back? For most people, that moment of desperation stays in the realm of idle fantasy. But not for Richelle.
Richelle Meiss is a stand up comedian and staff writer at Circa Laughs. She also performs with the musical rap improv team KABOOMBOX .
Finally, the story of how one man had to extricate himself from the aftermath of an ill-conceived practical joke that was never meant to be taken seriously. Until it was.
Brian Finkelstein is a regular host and storyteller at The Moth and on a number of KCRW shows, including UnFictional.