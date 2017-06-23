ON AIR
Because It's There

A former mountaineer returns to the Himalayas for one last climb – to bury his long lost friend. A story from KCRW's newest podcast: The Document.

Jun 23, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Meru is a documentary about the obsession of one man – world-class climber Conrad Anker. It tells the story of a 1999 avalanche that killed Anker's friend and partner, Alex Lowe, as well as a young climber named David Bridges.

Now, 16 years later, the bodies of the two climbers have been discovered, and the former mountaineer returns to the Himalayas for one last climb – to bury his long lost friend.

Joel Koury is a Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney and former high-altitude moutaineer.


Setting out on the first day on Shishapangma


The monument built by the group for Alex and David 


The monument and the group 


Building the funeral pyre

Episode image: The plateau between the ABC and the glacier. This and all photos courtesy of Joel Koury.

 

Producers:
Bob Carlson

