Big Sur: The Secret Road

A secret road leads to a marooned community and an ocean paradise – along the coast of California.

Mar 08, 2018

Big Sur's sweeping cliffs and beaches are usually overwhelmed by tourists, traffic jams and chattering flocks of hikers. But when the road was blocked by an avalanche and a bridge collapsed, the village was suddenly and completely cut off from cars. We found a secret way into town, and hung out with the happily marooned residents.

Producers: Carla Green and Paulina Velasco

Editor: Bob Carlson and Nick White

Credits: Theme music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music. Original music composed by Chris Katinas. Episode art by Tina Carlson.

Special thanks: Woodrow Currie, Chris Katinas, Magnus Toren and everyone at the Henry Miller Library.

Big Sur residentTracy Cheseborough stands next to his rusty VW truck. Photo credit: Carla Green.


Signs on the hike from the cut-off "island" to the "mainland." Photo credit: Carla Green.


Big Sur, May 1972 (Photo by Dick Rowan/Wikimedia Commons)


The view from Nepenthe Restaurant. Photo credit: Carla Green.

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Bob Carlson
Nick White
Carla Green

