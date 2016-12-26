When Brian Finkelstein first watched Castaway, he was drawn to the emotional seclusion of living on a desert island. The heartbreak only comes when Tom Hanks comes back to society, he thought. And that's how he lived for most of his life – in a state of self-imposed emotional isolation. Then, he met someone, and slowly realized he wanted – needed – emotional intimacy. But, as he finds out, desert islands are hard to escape.

Brian Finkelstein is a writer and a comedian living in Los Angeles.



A photo Brian and his wife used at their wedding.

Courtesy of Brian Finkelstein