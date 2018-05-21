UnFictional is still in its offseason. We’ll have news about our next batch of shows soon. In the meantime we’re bringing you the first story from KCRW’s new show “Welcome to L.A.,” hosted and produced by UnFictional contributor David Weinberg. It’s the story of when David first moved to Los Angeles, and on his first day in town ends up on a yacht, attending a birthday party for a Russian theremin builder and his musician friends. But their pleasure cruise turns disastrous and the party goers have to be rescued by boat police. The ill-fated pleasure cruise is woven into the story of Léon Theremin, a brilliant inventor and Soviet spy.
UnFictional theme music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music.
Introducing ‘Welcome to LA’
David Weinberg
