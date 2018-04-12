Louie Louie: The Strange Journey of the Dirtiest Song Never Written

In one special bonus episode to round off the season, we bring you the first story from KCRW’s brand new show: Lost Notes. The life of one of rock ‘n roll’s most infamous anthems. Fumbled lyrics, skyrocketing sales, and the man who got left behind when he sold the rights for the price of an engagement ring. The story of the song that inspired an FBI investigation, and the man who wrote it.



Portrait shot of "Louie Louie" songwriter Richard Berry.



Richard Berry performing in a nightclub, date and location unknown.



Richard Berry and his wife Dorothy.