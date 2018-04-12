ON AIR
Louie Louie: The Strange Journey of the Dirtiest Song Never Written

An FBI Investigation, an engagement ring, wine coolers: the surprising story behind the ubiquitous rock ‘n roll anthem that every teenager bangs out on their first guitar.

Apr 12, 2018

In one special bonus episode to round off the season, we bring you the first story from KCRW’s brand new show: Lost Notes. The life of one of rock ‘n roll’s most infamous anthems. Fumbled lyrics, skyrocketing sales, and the man who got left behind when he sold the rights for the price of an engagement ring. The story of the song that inspired an FBI investigation, and the man who wrote it.


Portrait shot of "Louie Louie" songwriter Richard Berry.


Richard Berry performing in a nightclub, date and location unknown.


Richard Berry and his wife Dorothy.


Pages from the FBI investigation into the perceived
vulgarity of "Louie Louie's" lyrics which began in 1964.

UnFictional theme music by Alex Weston 
Musical help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music

Special thanks to Dave Marsh, author of Louie Louie: The History and Mythology, and to James Austin for letting us use clips of his interview with Richard Berry.

All photos courtesy of Eric Predoehl, owner and operator of louielouie.net. The photo of the Kingsmen was taken by Gino Rossi in 1963 (band members: Don Gallucci, Jack Ely, Lynn Easton, Mike Mitchell, and Bob Nordby).

Bob Carlson

David Weinberg
Myke Dodge Weiskopf
Nick White

