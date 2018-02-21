ON AIR
UNFICTIONAL

Man Choubam (I am good)

After years of living in the space between who she really is, and who her mother wants her to be, Sharon decides she’s finally going to confront her mother – on a cruise with a famous Iranian talk show psychiatrist.

Feb 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sharon Mashihi and her mother have been waging a cold war for years, fighting silent battles over the differences between the prim proper lady her mother wanted her to be, and the messy, creative artist that she is. But Sharon saw a chance to confront the strife head-on when she bought a ticket to a cruise with Farhang Holakouee, a famous Iranian talk-show psychiatrist. Could therapy and sunshine fix their relationship? Spoiler alert: on the way to the boat, the “Titanic” soundtrack played in the background.

Theme Music by Alex Weston  with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music

Special thanks: Deena Ecker, Thatcher Keats, Nishat Kurwa, Third Coast Radio Residency for giving Sharon the time, space, community, and mentorship to work on this, all the people who attended Sharon’s listening party, and the most special thanks of all goes to Sharon’s mom, Nahid.

Produced by Sharon Mashihi

Editors: Bob Carlson and Kaitlin Prest


Illustration of Psychiatrist Farhang Holakouee by Jen Ng.

CREDITS

Host:
Bob Carlson

