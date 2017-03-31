ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

UNFICTIONAL

UNFICTIONAL

Running Away

Perseverance is a funny thing. Some people are addicted to finishing the job, no matter the cost. Running away with an idea, no matter where it takes them. And sometimes, it turns out to be worth it.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 31, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo courtesy of Educational Film Strips & Videos in Huntsville, Texas

Producers:
Bob Carlson

Eight Pounds of Pressure 19 MIN, 10 SEC

When Caitlin was a teenager, she was shown a video in physical education class. And that video contained a piece of advice so crazy that, years later, thinking back, she couldn't actually believe it was real. So she decided to find out.

Caitlin Biljan is a writer and artist living in Los Angeles. She is proud to be from the small town of Enumclaw, Washington, and works at UC Riverside. You can donate to their Sexual Assault and Violence Prevention (SAVE) Peer Education Program via her website.


Caitlin (C) in high school
Courtesy of Caitlin Biljan


Caitlin at the moment she realized she'd found the
same film strip she'd watched in high school
Courtesy of Caitlin Biljan


Veronica Eskridge, AKA Ronnie
Courtesy of Veronica Eskridge


Courtesy of Education Film Strips & Video in Huntsville, Texas


Veronica Eskridge, AKA Ronnie, in the 1970s
Courtesy Nomi Talmi

Murphy's Marathon 9 MIN, 20 SEC

It was a marathon that was never supposed to be run in the first place. But once Sara had started down that road, she didn't know how to do anything but see it through. Even when everything – seriously, everything – that could possibly go wrong, did.

Sara Irving is a pseudonym she's asked us to use to keep her private life, private. She has performed in Sunday Night Sex Talks, Sorority at the Hammer Museum, and TRIPS in New York City. She has a doctorate in clinical psychology, works with trauma and psychosis patients, and develops performance pieces with torture survivors to give them an opportunity to tell their stories. She lives in Los Angeles.


Sara after the race
Courtesy of Sara Irving


Sara at the marathon
Courtesy of Sara Irving

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE