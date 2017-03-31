Running Away

When Caitlin was a teenager, she was shown a video in physical education class. And that video contained a piece of advice so crazy that, years later, thinking back, she couldn't actually believe it was real. So she decided to find out.

Caitlin Biljan is a writer and artist living in Los Angeles. She is proud to be from the small town of Enumclaw, Washington, and works at UC Riverside. You can donate to their Sexual Assault and Violence Prevention (SAVE) Peer Education Program via her website.



Caitlin (C) in high school

Courtesy of Caitlin Biljan



Caitlin at the moment she realized she'd found the

same film strip she'd watched in high school

Courtesy of Caitlin Biljan



Veronica Eskridge, AKA Ronnie

Courtesy of Veronica Eskridge



Courtesy of Education Film Strips & Video in Huntsville, Texas



Veronica Eskridge, AKA Ronnie, in the 1970s

Courtesy Nomi Talmi