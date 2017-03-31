Running Away
Perseverance is a funny thing. Some people are addicted to finishing the job, no matter the cost. Running away with an idea, no matter where it takes them. And sometimes, it turns out to be worth it.
When Caitlin was a teenager, she was shown a video in physical education class. And that video contained a piece of advice so crazy that, years later, thinking back, she couldn't actually believe it was real. So she decided to find out.
Caitlin Biljan is a writer and artist living in Los Angeles. She is proud to be from the small town of Enumclaw, Washington, and works at UC Riverside. You can donate to their Sexual Assault and Violence Prevention (SAVE) Peer Education Program via her website.
It was a marathon that was never supposed to be run in the first place. But once Sara had started down that road, she didn't know how to do anything but see it through. Even when everything – seriously, everything – that could possibly go wrong, did.
Sara Irving is a pseudonym she's asked us to use to keep her private life, private. She has performed in Sunday Night Sex Talks, Sorority at the Hammer Museum, and TRIPS in New York City. She has a doctorate in clinical psychology, works with trauma and psychosis patients, and develops performance pieces with torture survivors to give them an opportunity to tell their stories. She lives in Los Angeles.
