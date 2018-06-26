UnFictional is a show full of stories that grab you and keep you – that stick in your head like a memory. Dream alongside a soul far away: soldiers and criminals, adventurers and hustlers, the saved and the damned. Everybody has an inner life.

The award-winning show is created in collaboration with the best independent audio documentary makers and storytellers from around the world, who are always looking for new ways to tell stories with sound. It’s produced by host and producer Bob Carlson, editor Nick White, and associate producer Carla Green.

We’ll take you on a journey through the thoughts and lives of people near and far, far away – if you let us.