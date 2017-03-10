ON AIR
That Escalated Quickly

Life comes at you fast and sometimes – sideways. And, before you know it, things have gone totally off the rails.

Mar 10, 2017

Photo: The fox with Adele in Russia (Adele Morse)

Producers:
Bob Carlson

Little Girl 5 MIN

There's a genre of viral videos that exists on the internet that can probably best be described as "call center reps gone wild." And then, there's this one call that's in a category all its own.

Dell's corporate headquarters was contacted to comment for this story. They, maybe unsurprisingly, did not respond by the deadline.

Adventures of a Dead Fox 5 MIN

It was just a taxidermied fox – albeit, a bit of a wonky one. That is, until it was unceremoniously catapulted into stardom – and controversy – dragging its creator along with it. A story of Russian internet fame.

That story originally aired on the now-defunct ABC show Radiotonic. It was produced by Claire Crofton, who lives in London. You can see more of Adele's work on her website.


The fox
Photo courtesy of Adele Morse


The fox with Adele in Russia
Photo courtesy of Adele Morse

Tough Town for a Clown 5 MIN

It's a tale as old as time: a clown meets a mime in a park, they light up, and it all goes downhill from there.

DC Benny is a comedian, actor, and writer who's been published in the New York Observer, Narratively, New York Magazine, and Heeb Magazine. He lives in Brooklyn.


A polaroid of DC in his clown costume from that day
Photo courtesy of DC Benny

