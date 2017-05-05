ON AIR
The Enemy Within

Coming home from war can be messy, especially when the battle doesn't stay on the battlefield. This is the story of what it means to love and care for soldiers who have brought the war home with them.

May 05, 2017

The true cost of war is difficult to measure. It hides in the crying fits and night terrors and flashbacks that mark many soldiers' return home from war. This delicate and often-wrenching patchwork of audio diaries and interviews brings that struggle into full focus, told through the innermost fears and thoughts of the people who love and care for former service members with PTSD.

That story was produced by Eleanor McDowall with Matthew Green. It was a Falling Tree production for BBC Radio 3, and originally aired on the BBC program Between the Ears.

Luke and Nikita Dallison
Courtesy of Luke and Nikita Dallison

Eileen (L) and Kelly at the Sergeant's Mess Christmas Ball


Episode image by enki22

Producers:
Bob Carlson

