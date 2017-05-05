The Enemy Within

The true cost of war is difficult to measure. It hides in the crying fits and night terrors and flashbacks that mark many soldiers' return home from war. This delicate and often-wrenching patchwork of audio diaries and interviews brings that struggle into full focus, told through the innermost fears and thoughts of the people who love and care for former service members with PTSD.

That story was produced by Eleanor McDowall with Matthew Green. It was a Falling Tree production for BBC Radio 3, and originally aired on the BBC program Between the Ears.



Luke and Nikita Dallison

Courtesy of Luke and Nikita Dallison



Eileen (L) and Kelly at the Sergeant's Mess Christmas Ball



