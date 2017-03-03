The Liberace of Lucha Libre

The Blue Demon is one of the most famous Mexican wrestlers ever, boasting a decades-long career in the ring. And throughout that career, he was plagued – or was it bolstered? – by his arch-nemesis and frenemy, El Santo. An introduction to the world of Mexican wrestling through a poem that explores their infamous bromance.
The poem was read by José Galván in Spanish and Mario Saavedra in English. It was written by a poet who goes by the pseudonym Sir Black Lyon, and translated for this show by Connie Alvarez.
Blue Demon and El Santo
Photo by pain_amp1013