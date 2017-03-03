The Liberace of Lucha Libre

Cassandro is anything but a typical lucha libre fighter. He's a gender-bending gay man – a cross-dresser, or "exótico" – who stood proudly at the intersection between the hyper-masculinity of Mexican fighting and the world of drag and queer identity. He was the queen of lucha libre.

Episode photo: Cassandro at a 2015 show called 'The Greatest Spectacle of Lucha Libre' at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London. All photos by Chris Osburn unless otherwise indicated.