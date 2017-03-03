ON AIR
The Liberace of Lucha Libre

Into the hyper-masculinized world of Mexican wrestling steps Cassandro, an unapologetically gay man whose 27-year-career exploded traditional ideas of what it means to be a lucha libre fighter.

Mar 03, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Blue Demon, era yo 5 MIN

The Blue Demon is one of the most famous Mexican wrestlers ever, boasting a decades-long career in the ring. And throughout that career, he was plagued – or was it bolstered? – by his arch-nemesis and frenemy, El Santo. An introduction to the world of Mexican wrestling through a poem that explores their infamous bromance.

The poem was read by José Galván in Spanish and Mario Saavedra in English. It was written by a poet who goes by the pseudonym Sir Black Lyon, and translated for this show by Connie Alvarez.


Blue Demon and El Santo
Photo by pain_amp1013

The Liberace of Lucha Libre 5 MIN

Cassandro is anything but a typical lucha libre fighter. He's a gender-bending gay man – a cross-dresser, or "exótico" – who stood proudly at the intersection between the hyper-masculinity of Mexican fighting and the world of drag and queer identity. He was the queen of lucha libre.

That piece was produced by Victoria Ferran with Just Radio, an award-winning independent production company based in London. Ferran has produced stories for a number of BBC programs, and was named one of the UK Radio Academy's 30 Under 30.

Another version of this story first aired on the BBC World Service and was awarded a silver medal at the 2016 New York Radio Festival.

Episode photo: Cassandro at a 2015 show called 'The Greatest Spectacle of Lucha Libre' at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London. All photos by Chris Osburn unless otherwise indicated.

New Episodes

