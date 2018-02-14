ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

UNFICTIONAL

UNFICTIONALUNFICTIONAL

UnFictional returns!

The new season of UnFictional is right around the corner. Unbelievably true stories of chance encounters that changed everything. A pair of mail-order shoes that led to “The Outsiders.” A secret road to a California paradise. The day Los Angeles and smog first met. Stories that will stick in your head like a memory. Coming on February 22nd, hosted by Bob Carlson.

COMING SOON

Feb 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The new season of UnFictional is right around the corner. Unbelievably true stories of chance encounters that changed everything. A pair of mail-order shoes that led to “The Outsiders.” A secret road to a California paradise. The day Los Angeles and smog first met. Stories that will stick in your head like a memory. Coming on February 22nd, hosted by Bob Carlson.

CREDITS

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Bob Carlson

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From UnFictional

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

What happens to the Santa Ana River homeless population?
For The Curious Blog

What happens to the Santa Ana River homeless population? For months Orange County officials and homeless advocates have been locked in a dispute over what to do about the estimated 500 to 1,000 people living in encampments along the… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

What can LA Olympic planners learn from the Winter Games in South Korea?
For The Curious Blog

What can LA Olympic planners learn from the Winter Games in South Korea? Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned… Read More

Feb 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed