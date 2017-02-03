ON AIR
You Want a Piece of Me?

There are times when it feels like everybody wants something from you, even when you have nothing left to give. This week, three stories of people who gave up a piece of themselves – or wanted a piece of somebody else.

Feb 03, 2017

Being Siri 8 MIN, 43 SEC

In this first story, the question – You Want a Piece of Me? – is actually a genuine offer. Erin wants to donate an intimate, personal piece of herself to a total stranger. She wants to give away her voice.

Erin Anderson is an award-winning multimedia storyteller and assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s writing program.


A screenshot of the VocaliD "Voicebank" interface
Courtesy of VocaliD


Erin singing “Maybe” at the talent show at Pine Tree Elementary in 1992


Erin Anderson
Photo courtesy of Dana Maxon

Bert Finds a Box 10 MIN, 24 SEC

One day, walking in an alleyway, Bert finds a box. It's nondescript – just lying on the ground. But once he starts digging around inside, the box's contents become special to Bert. More special than he ever would have imagined.

Hans Anderson is an independent radio producer living in Seattle.


A photo from the box

The Clinic 9 MIN, 23 SEC

Finally, the story of a woman who needs a medical procedure. Getting the procedure should be straightforward, but as it turns out, it's anything but – because the procedure is an abortion. And the woman is in Brazil.

That story was produced by Benjamin Frisch, an independent podcast producer and artist in New York whose work has appeared on Slate, Love + Radio and The Guardian. He's also the author of the graphic novel The Fun Family.

Cynthia Bonacossa is a med-school-graduate-turned-cartoonist who recently released her first graphic novel, Carabin et Caipirinha. A comic she made telling the story of her abortion has been published by Piauí magazine, Vice, and Zone 5300.


An image from Cynthia's comic about her abortion experience
Photo courtesy of Cynthia Bonacossa

The Fun Family

Benjamin Frisch

