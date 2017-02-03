In this first story, the question – You Want a Piece of Me? – is actually a genuine offer. Erin wants to donate an intimate, personal piece of herself to a total stranger. She wants to give away her voice.

Erin Anderson is an award-winning multimedia storyteller and assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s writing program.



A screenshot of the VocaliD "Voicebank" interface

Courtesy of VocaliD



Erin singing “Maybe” at the talent show at Pine Tree Elementary in 1992



Erin Anderson

Photo courtesy of Dana Maxon