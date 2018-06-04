ON AIR
Bilal’s Calling

Tyreek Bilal has gone through many transformations in his life. He’s been a confidant to powerful celebrities, a husband to six wives, father to 20 children and a celibate religious scholar. Now he's taking a stand against changes at his neighborhood mosque.

Jun 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

While serving seven years in prison for second-degree murder, Ron Walker became a devout Muslim. After he was released, he became the personal barber to Suge Knight and the stable of artists on the Death Row label. Today he lives in an RV parked outside the mosque where he once lived and gave the calls to prayer.  He parks there in protest after finding himself at odds with his former spiritual leader.

CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Producers:
David Weinberg

