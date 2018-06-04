While serving seven years in prison for second-degree murder, Ron Walker became a devout Muslim. After he was released, he became the personal barber to Suge Knight and the stable of artists on the Death Row label. Today he lives in an RV parked outside the mosque where he once lived and gave the calls to prayer. He parks there in protest after finding himself at odds with his former spiritual leader.
Bilal’s Calling
Tyreek Bilal has gone through many transformations in his life. He’s been a confidant to powerful celebrities, a husband to six wives, father to 20 children and a celibate religious scholar. Now he's taking a stand against changes at his neighborhood mosque.
David Weinberg
David Weinberg
