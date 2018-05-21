Concordance

Host David Weinberg moves to Los Angeles and on his first day in town ends up on a yacht, attending a birthday party for a Russian theremin builder and his musician friends. But their pleasure cruise turns disastrous and the party goers have to be rescued by boat police. The ill-fated pleasure cruise is woven into the story of Léon Theremin, a brilliant inventor and Soviet spy.
