Concordance

Host David Weinberg moves to Los Angeles and on his first day in town ends up on a yacht, attending a birthday party for a Russian theremin builder and his musician friends. But their pleasure cruise turns disastrous and the party goers have to be rescued by boat police. The ill-fated pleasure cruise is woven into the story of Léon Theremin, a brilliant inventor and Soviet spy.

May 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Copy Embed