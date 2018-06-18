ON AIR
Grace of the Sea

Luis Gutierrez Sanchez, also known as "Grace of the Sea," has been living in a garage in South LA for six years. He sells bacon-wrapped, pineapple-stuffed hot dogs on a street corner a few blocks away to make a living. Miraculously good at finding beauty in dark places, he tells his story of surviving as a gay undocumented immigrant in Los Angeles.

Jun 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Luis Gutierrez Sanchez has been living in a single-car garage in South L.A. for six years. But now he has to move. Fearing city inspectors, his landlord has told him to get out. He has nowhere to go. 

There’s a lot to pack, but it will have to wait. He has to work today. Luis sells bacon-wrapped, pineapple-stuffed hot dogs on a street corner a few blocks away.

Before heading out, he puts on a loose fitting pink sweater and ties a pink scarf around his head. He wears a dangly silver earring, dark pink lipstick and a pair of big round purple tinted sunglasses. He’s used to this transformation, having performed drag shows. “When I look at myself I say ‘Luis, you are not Luis no more. Now you are Grace. Grecia del Mar. Grace of the Sea.’ So get ready.”

CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Producers:
David Weinberg

