ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

WELCOME
TO
LA

WELCOME<br>TO<br>LAWELCOME<br>TO<br>LA

Pan's plans

Trevor Pan launched his architecture career by building his first building with his own hands in a barren patch of Arizona desert. It didn’t have running water or electricity, but it got him some attention in the architecture world and his career was off to a promising start. But then Trevor made a decision that, from the outside, seemed completely totally crazy.

COMING SOON

Jul 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE


Trevor Pan was a student at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, where he designed, built and lived in a spectacular desert shelter featured in architecture magazines and on the cover of a book. His future as an up-and-coming architect looked very promising. But Pan doesn’t always make conventionally sound decisions. Pan’s story is interwoven with the history of Frank Lloyd Wright’s larger-than-life ego and the creation of his masterpiece desert compound, Taliesin West.


While a student at Taliesin West, Trevor Pan built his own living quarters, a desert shelter he named 3 Desert Way. Photo credit: Jerry Portelli


At night Trevor's shelter glowed like a giant paper lantern. Photo credit: Jerry Portelli


Trevor Pan enjoying afternoon tea in his desert shelter. Photo credit: Jerry Portelli


CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Producers:
David Weinberg

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Welcome to LA

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed