Pan's plans

Trevor Pan was a student at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, where he designed, built and lived in a spectacular desert shelter featured in architecture magazines and on the cover of a book. His future as an up-and-coming architect looked very promising. But Pan doesn’t always make conventionally sound decisions. Pan’s story is interwoven with the history of Frank Lloyd Wright’s larger-than-life ego and the creation of his masterpiece desert compound, Taliesin West.
While a student at Taliesin West, Trevor Pan built his own living quarters, a desert shelter he named 3 Desert Way. Photo credit: Jerry Portelli
At night Trevor's shelter glowed like a giant paper lantern. Photo credit: Jerry Portelli
Trevor Pan enjoying afternoon tea in his desert shelter. Photo credit: Jerry Portelli