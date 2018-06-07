ON AIR
The Case of the Missing Sprinkles

Jun 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Court TV genre started with a frustrated game show producer who pitched an idea that would make housewives’ fantasies come true. That show tanked. So instead he made “The People’s Court,” eventually creating a lucrative empire that feeds off the petty disputes of everyday Americans. This is the story of the one case that started that empire.

CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Producers:
David Weinberg

