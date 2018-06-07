The Court TV genre started with a frustrated game show producer who pitched an idea that would make housewives’ fantasies come true. That show tanked. So instead he made “The People’s Court,” eventually creating a lucrative empire that feeds off the petty disputes of everyday Americans. This is the story of the one case that started that empire.
The Case of the Missing Sprinkles
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
David Weinberg
Producers:
David Weinberg
