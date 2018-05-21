Kevin Gage was an actor who played villains in some of the biggest Hollywood action movies of the mid ‘90s to the early aughts. But in 2003 he was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison. He tried to start a new life in Mexico but Los Angeles sucked him back in. “Welcome to L.A.” host David Weinberg encounters Gage at the Paradise Motel on Sunset Boulevard, where they make an unscripted movie together about a washed up cop named Kevin Gage.