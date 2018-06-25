ON AIR
The Recruiter

Before he launched one of the most successful porn companies in America, Rob Navarro was a chart topping Christian rock star and the voice of Ronald McDonald. Then he got the help of a few good men from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Jun 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The story of how Rob Navarro, the former voice of Ronald McDonald, became one of the most succesful gay pornagraphers in America. One day, while perusing the selection of an adult book store, Navarro discovered Bobby Garcia’s movies. Garcia was a pioneer in the world of gay military fetish porn. Navarro loved it and thought, “I want to have that.” Today he’s one of the most successful pornographers in America, an achievement that would not have been possible without the help of a few good men from the U.S. Marine Corps.

This story is a co-production with Love+Radio

CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Producers:
David Weinberg

