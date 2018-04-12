Truckee seems an unlikely place to look for smart, urban growth. The Sierra town is known best as a gateway to Lake Tahoe, a gas and food stop for skiers snowboarders and gamblers on their way up from Sacramento and the Bay Area. But a new development that will expand the city’s historic downtown by converting an Old Union Pacific railyard makes sense on a number of levels. If they the project succeeds, Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says it could be a signal moment for California’s mountain communities, as they struggle to keep and attract new generations of residents.
A downtown looking up
The conversion of an old rail yard in Truckee could be just the kind of growth that California’s mountain hamlets need.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How to pitch KCRW Have you pitched KCRW? Do you want to? We’re about to tell you some of the best ways to go about it. We recently hosted our first pitch panel, where… Read More
In Mexico City’s Little LA ‘it feels like a piece of the United States’ Little L.A. doesn’t scream out at you at first. It’s located next to a large plaza, in the center of which is an historic arch commemorating the Mexican Revolution. In… Read More