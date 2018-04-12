ON AIR
A downtown looking up

The conversion of an old rail yard in Truckee could be just the kind of growth that California’s mountain hamlets need.

Apr 12, 2018

Truckee seems an unlikely place to look for smart, urban growth. The Sierra town is known best as a gateway to Lake Tahoe, a gas and food stop for skiers snowboarders and gamblers on their way up from Sacramento and the Bay Area. But a new development that will expand the city’s historic downtown by converting an Old Union Pacific railyard makes sense on a number of levels. If they the project succeeds, Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says it could be a signal moment for California’s mountain communities, as they struggle to keep and attract new generations of residents.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

