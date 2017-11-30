ON AIR
A good villain is hard to find

Tech investor Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal and was an early backer of Facebook, and he's been rewarded handsomely. But Thiel has demonstrated none of the values that unite Californians.

Nov 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

When Charles Manson died this month, it did not merely close a door on one of the most sensational crimes in LA history, it marked the end of an era. Manson was universally reviled, but Californians no longer have such an easy time deciding who our villains are. That’s due to an increase in heinous crime, as well as escalating political polarization and echo-chamber media. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says California needs a common villain to bring us together and define who we are. And he has a candidate in mind: venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

