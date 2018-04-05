Bitter winds blowing in Orange County

Orange County is one of the richest places in the country, but political leaders are balking at find a place to live for a couple of thousand homeless people. Meanwhile, Orange County’s economy and lifestyle are heavily dependent on immigrant labor: so why is the county siding with president Trump’s aggressive crackdown on undocumented immigrants? Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says there is a growing disconnect between politics and reality in Orange County. It underscores a larger problem in California: our local governments simply can’t meet the challenges and standards of our diverse and globally oriented communities.