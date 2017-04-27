Blame it on Berkeley

Berkeley has returned to the national spotlight recently as protesters from the right and left (and apparently some apolitical rabble-rousers) faced-off at a number of events. The ensuing violence and the official response to it have raised difficult questions in Berkeley, which bills itself as America’s free-speech capital. The latest flap involves a cancelled and then rescheduled speaking event by conservative firebrand Ann Coulter. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says Berkeley is an easy target for those on both ends of the political spectrum. And that’s ok. Mathews says he's grateful that Berkeley is taking flak that might otherwise be directed at the rest of the state.