Building a new river city

Developing the greater Frenso area into a larger, well-planned inland metropolis would help alleviate poverty and benefit all of California. That’s easier said than done, however. Until now, cooperative planning between officials in different cities and counties in the region has been hard to come by. But that could be changing. There are plans for a new city on the San Joaquin River in Madera County – right on Fresno’s border. Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews says that after years of fighting, the various jurisdictions involved in the planning of the new city have come together for the common good. If it works, this new town could be a model for other regions of the state.

Image of the San Joaquin River by Akos Kokai.