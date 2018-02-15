ON AIR
ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

Building a new river city

Cooperation between neighboring cities and counties has not been a hallmark of development in California. But what if it was?

Feb 15, 2018

Developing the greater Frenso area into a larger, well-planned inland metropolis would help alleviate poverty and benefit all of California. That’s easier said than done, however. Until now, cooperative planning between officials in different cities and counties in the region has been hard to come by. But that could be changing. There are plans for a new city on the San Joaquin River in Madera County – right on Fresno’s border. Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews says that after years of fighting, the various jurisdictions involved in the planning of the new city have come together for the common good. If it works, this new town could be a model for other regions of the state.

Image of the San Joaquin River by Akos Kokai.

Joe Mathews

