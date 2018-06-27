ON AIR
California is failing preschool

California politicians have been promising universal preschool for 20 years, but we still don’t have it.

Jun 14, 2018

The debate over education funding in California usually focuses on K-12, community colleges and state universities. Preschool is an afterthought. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says that’s too bad, because studies show that pre-K education pays for itself through the benefits it delivers to society. As it stands, parents must shell out thousands of bucks a year to pay for preschool. But there may be relief on the horizon. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom seems committed to early-child development. Mathews says Newsom should dip into the state’s deep reserves to make universal preschool a reality.

Joe Mathews

