California should give non-citizens the vote

In spite of evidence to the contrary, President Donald Trump continues to insist that millions of people in California and elsewhere in the US voted illegally in the 2016 election. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says California should turn the president's claim on its head by actually giving non-citizens the right to vote, at least in local and state elections. The Constitution allows it, and granting such rights wouldn't be unprecedented. Some cities already do it for school board elections, and voting by non-citizens (at least those who were white and male) was commonplace in the US until the early 20th century. Mathews says allowing non-citizens to vote would demonstrate California's commitment to building a truly democratic society.