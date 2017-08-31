The professional football season is about to start, and you may need a scorecard to know where California's teams are playing. The Rams and Chargers have moved to LA, leaving St, Louis and San Diego behind, and the 49ers recently bailed on San Francisco. When the Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas in three years, the only cities hosting NFL football in California will be Santa Clara and Inglewood. That makes sense to Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews. He says California's big cities are better off without the NFL, which siphons public money and gobbles up huge chunks of land that could be put to better use.
California's big cities punt on the NFL
All four of California's professional football teams have either just moved or are planning to move soon. The winners in this NFL shuffle may be the cities that are losing their teams.
