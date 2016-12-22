California's China problem

California finds itself stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to US-China relations. As the incoming Trump Administration trades barbs with Beijing, the specter of a trade war or actual hostilities has begun to emerge. That could threaten long-standing economic and cultural ties that have bound California to China since the 19th century, and which are more important today than ever. Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says California will have to lead the way when it comes smoothing over tensions between the two countries.