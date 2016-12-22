ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

California's China problem

If US President-elect Donald Trump can't get along with China, no state will feel the effects of worsening ties between the nations more than California. 

COMING SOON

Dec 22, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

California finds itself stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to US-China relations. As the incoming Trump Administration trades barbs with Beijing, the specter of a trade war or actual hostilities has begun to emerge. That could threaten long-standing economic and cultural ties that have bound California to China since the 19th century, and which are more important today than ever. Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says  California will have to lead the way when it comes smoothing over tensions between the two countries.

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE