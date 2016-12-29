ON AIR
California's creaky government wheels could use some greasing

Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says California lawmakers need to return to swapping favors to deal with some of the state's most pressing needs. And he says embracing "corruption" could also help us along better with President-elect Donald Trump.

Dec 29, 2016

What's a little corruption between friends? Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews is not advocating turning a blind eye to venal self-enrichment, but he says California could benefit from a little more government corruption. Why? Because it's just too dang difficult to getting anything done in this state. Mathews says California's many public laws aimed at preventing corruption and promoting transparency have ground the wheels of government to a halt. Especially when it comes to dealing with major problems like road repairs, education and housing.

