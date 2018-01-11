McKesson Corp. exists in the shadows, but it’s not shady. Unlike a lot of California tech giants, the San Francisco-based healthcare company does not seek attention, either by spouting off about its greatness or whining about the state’s difficult business environment. In fact, even though it has the second highest revenues of any California company (Apple is first), you’ve probably never heard of McKesson. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews finds that refreshing. He’s especially impressed by McKesson’s longevity in a state that often lavishes its attentions on start-ups that crash and burn in short order.
California's elephant in the room
It may be old and kind of boring, but McKesson Corp. is a pillar of California’s business community.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
