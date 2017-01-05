California's unrequited love for President Obama

Pasadena recently put up a plaque at an apartment building where President Obama lived for a spell during his college days. It's the latest in a series of tributes to the outgoing president in California, including schools named for him and a proposal to rename a portion of the 134 Freeway the Barack H. Obama Freeway. But Joe Mathews says the honors are coming too early – before we have a chance to fully assess the President's legacy. And he says that while California loved Obama, the President often did not return the affection. Mathews says Obama used this state to fund his campaigns but often acted in opposition to its values and economic interests.

Photo: Photographer Lisa Jack poses with her photos of "Barack Obama The Freshman" at the M + F Fine Arts gallery in West Hollywood in 2009. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)