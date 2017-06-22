ON AIR
Celebrating California's art abundance

Look around California and you can see the wide reach of the arts. It may just be the salve for what ails us as a society.

Jun 22, 2017

Many Californians are pessimistic these days. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says that's easy to understand given our divisive political culture and intractable problems like homelessness and climate change. But Mathews says residents of the Golden State can take some solace in our diverse and vital arts scenes. In fact, Joe says the arts may be the segment of society best positioned to lead us out of dark times. One of the best reasons to appreciate the arts in California is that they encourage sociability, something that he says we can all stand to have a little more of in our lives.

