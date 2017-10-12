California sees itself as a place that embraces open government. And there’s no doubt that we’ve tried to legislate our way to greater transparency. But Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the result is an unruly thicket of rules and regulations that impede good government and expand the influence of private interests like developers and labor unions. Where did we go wrong? Mathews says we should look at the German port city of Hamburg, where extreme government transparency is a way of life. It’s not so complicated, really. The Hamburgers just put everything online.
Clearly, we can do better
How could California improve government transparency? A certain German city may have the answer that has eluded the Golden State.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
Little Santa Rosa is making big moves Formerly sleepy Santa Rosa is perhaps best known as the home of Charles Schulz, the creator of "Peanuts." But it could soon standout for its sensible approaches to things like housing affordability, homelessness and recreational pot.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What’s one problem you want Santa Barbara’s next mayor to solve? In one month, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will choose the city’s next mayor. The mayor runs council meetings, votes alongside the council on major decisions and has… Read More
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More