ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Drowning in a flood of water data

There's a new kind of water war taking place in California, and it comes from your computer, not from your tap.

COMING SOON

Nov 02, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Which communities are saving the most water, and how should that impact state policy? Just how much water is being saved from turf-removal efforts? And where does one water agency's boundary begin another agency's end? These questions reflect a new chapter in the state's historic battles over water – one distinguished by reams of data and nearly as many interpretations about what that data means. The goal of all this new information is an admirable one, water efficiency. And it may be all for the best. In the meantime, however, Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the state's flood of new water data has the potential to unleash a lot of conflict.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets
For The Curious Blog

With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships?
For The Curious Blog

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery
For The Curious Blog

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery’s history goes back to 1929,… Read More

Oct 30, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed