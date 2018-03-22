Trying to make sense of California’s education spending formulas is not for the weak of heart. A myriad of rules and regulations exist to boost performance and close achievement gaps, but it’s nearly impossible to understand and Zocalo commentator Joe Mathews says it rarely works as intended. So why not turn over some of the decision making about school spending to students? It’s not as crazy as it sounds. Student participation is already being tried in a few cities, and with some success. And getting students involved could help achieve somethings that adults have failed to do: namely fixing the funding system and providing California schools with the money they need to thrive.
Going back to school on education spending
Why not let California students be involved in decisions about spending education funds? They couldn’t do worse than the adults.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
